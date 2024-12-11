The Only State Where Dairy Queen Offers Tacos

There are brands you associate with Texas and brands that you don't. Whataburger? A Texan institution born in San Antonio. Dr Pepper? Famously from Texas — specifically, it's one of the most notable things to be associated with the city of Waco and certainly the most pleasant. Texas Roadhouse? It's not actually from Texas, but obviously associated with the state. But what about Dairy Queen?

Originating in Joliet, a city in the famously not-Texas state of Illinois, Dairy Queen is nonetheless very popular in the Lone Star State. With over 600 Texan locations — by far more than any state — the chain is known affectionately as the "Texas stop sign." But if you think Texas would be satisfied with the usual array of Dairy Queen Blizzards and burgers, you would be sorely mistaken: Texas DQs are the only ones in America selling regionally popular fare like tacos.