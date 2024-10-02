The First Texas Roadhouse Location Wasn't Where You'd Think

The best way to explain Texas Roadhouse is that it's essentially Outback Steakhouse, except with Texas instead of Australia. Its logo features the state of Texas with a cowboy hat perched jauntily atop its panhandle. It serves hearty slabs of beef and smoky ribs, marrying the state's twin loves of steak and barbecue. Its mascot is an armadillo by the name of Andy, who wears a teeth-clenched grin that makes him look for all the world like he's from "Attack on Titan." And every so often, just to make sure they really hammer home the theming, the waitstaff gets together and line dances.

If a steakhouse was themed this heavily around any other part of the world, it would be a clear indication that it was founded by someone who wasn't from there. But, well, this is Texas. It's famous for many things, but modesty and restraint are not among them. Why wouldn't a chain restaurant this aggressively Texan originate in Texas?