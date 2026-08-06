Review: 7 Brew's Back To Brew Menu Offers A Variety Of Flavors, With Most Getting Passing Grades

Back to school is just around the corner, and 7 Brew Coffee is celebrating by serving up some nostalgia-fueled sips. The drive-thru coffee chain has recently exploded in popularity, adding more than 500 new locations since 2023, including one that recently opened near me, where I was surprised to see nearly 20 cars lined up to find a caffeine fix at 11 a.m. on a Tuesday. Thankfully, the operation is an efficient one, even for food writers who order half the menu, or close to it.

I snagged all five of the newcomers on the Back to Brew menu and brought them home to taste test. The lineup of August specials is diverse, featuring two coffee drinks, the Banana Bread Cold Brew and the Sweet and Salty Macchiato, a caffeinated soda in the Cherry Limeade 7 Brew Energy, and two non-caffeinated options in the Tiki Tango 7 Fizz Soda and the Bubble Gum Lemonade. In theory, there should be a drink for just about everyone on this monthly menu, but the real question is which one is right for you? Read on to find out which of these drinks deserves a seat at the front of the class and which is headed for detention.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.