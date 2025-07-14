The Healthiest Way To Drink Your Morning Cup Of Coffee

Trying to maintain a healthy diet can be tricky when some of the most enjoyable food and drinks are incredibly unhealthy. You don't have to sacrifice everything, though. Coffee has powers we're only beginning to understand, and some of them lie underneath all the added creamers and sugar that many of us love so much. Two-thirds of all adults in the United States enjoy at least one cup of coffee per day, and everyone has their own idea of the perfect cup. And that might just be black coffee, which has numerous health benefits from its antioxidants and caffeine content.

Black coffee may help with everything from cancer prevention to a reduced risk of cirrhosis, and it's been known to act as a mood-booster for those who drink multiple cups in a day. However, adding cream and sugar to coffee can do more harm than good. Flavored coffee is one of the highest contributors to added sugars in adult diets, and coffee drinkers who add cream consume more saturated fats than non-coffee drinkers. Both of these additives can contribute to a higher risk of heart disease. For those who want a healthier option, but are daunted by the switch to black coffee, there are ways to spruce up your morning cup without all the cream and sugar.