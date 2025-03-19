We all understand that some drinks are meant to be sugary –- it's why we love them, after all. And while coffee purists might turn their noses up at sugar-laden brews, there are many of us who simply wouldn't have it any other way. If you're a coffee-lover with an insatiable sweet tooth, we feel you –- we're certainly not here to judge. Still, we want you to know that although those sugary slurps might help you get through your morning, they also might be detrimental to your health — not to mention the fact that adding too much sugar to your coffee might just prove useless, anyhow.

In this article, we're uncovering some of the sugariest coffees on fast food menus. From Starbucks to McDonalds, we've combed through nutrition facts to present you with coffee drinks that aren't only sweet, but contain amounts of sugar that will make your jaw drop. As you read, remember that the American Heart Association recommends the average person consume no more than 25-36 grams of sugar per day. With those guidelines in mind, let's dive into 12 fast-food coffees with a ridiculous amount of sugar.