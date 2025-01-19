Is Panera Fast Food Or Is It Something Else?

Since 1987, Panera Bread has been considered the spot for delicious soups, salads, sandwiches, and flatbreads. With the options for curbside pick-up, online ordering, and delivery, it would seem like a shoo-in to be considered fast food. Though the term broadly refers to an establishment that prepares food and drink quickly to be enjoyed in-store or to-go, Panera Bread actually falls into a different category — fast casual.

Fast casual falls somewhere between fast food and a casual cafe. For example, fast-food titans like Burger King, Wendy's, and Taco Bell firmly fall in the fast food category for their speedy service, economical meal deals, straightforward menus that can be prepared quickly, and drive-thru service. On the other hand, companies like Shake Shack, Chipotle, Cava, and Panera Bread are fast casual restaurants. The food and drink items are more customizable to cater to dietary preferences and food allergies, and the ingredients are usually fresher and higher quality.