Is Panera Fast Food Or Is It Something Else?
Since 1987, Panera Bread has been considered the spot for delicious soups, salads, sandwiches, and flatbreads. With the options for curbside pick-up, online ordering, and delivery, it would seem like a shoo-in to be considered fast food. Though the term broadly refers to an establishment that prepares food and drink quickly to be enjoyed in-store or to-go, Panera Bread actually falls into a different category — fast casual.
Fast casual falls somewhere between fast food and a casual cafe. For example, fast-food titans like Burger King, Wendy's, and Taco Bell firmly fall in the fast food category for their speedy service, economical meal deals, straightforward menus that can be prepared quickly, and drive-thru service. On the other hand, companies like Shake Shack, Chipotle, Cava, and Panera Bread are fast casual restaurants. The food and drink items are more customizable to cater to dietary preferences and food allergies, and the ingredients are usually fresher and higher quality.
Fast casual restaurants have a nicer feel than fast food chains
While I'll forever love McDonald's superior fountain sodas, it's easy to see that the company prioritizes quick service over the quality and vibe. Picture the cozy atmosphere, attractive bakery case, and muted lighting at Panera Bread, and it's easy to see why it falls under the fast casual umbrella. These spots feel more like a place you want to hang out and eat a leisurely meal.
However, that ambience and the higher quality foods tend to cost you (and the business), which could be part of the reason why Panera might be lowering standards to skimp on costs. Personal experience confirms that taking a trip to fast food joints will almost always be a bit nicer on your wallet than fast casual options. While I have to argue that any take-out experience these days is pretty expensive, there's still a gap between fast food and fast casual chains. Another difference is the hours of operation. This may depend on the location (small town versus big city), but most fast-food restaurants are open late, and some even operate 24/7 — a convenient choice for night owls or early birds. In contrast, fast casual restaurants usually start winding down shortly after dinner hours.