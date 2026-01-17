The Fruit That Packs The Most Protein Is One Many People Have Never Bought
There's a good reason fruit isn't known for being a protein powerhouse. It can make your skin glow and amp up your immune system, but pretty much any other food will have more protein than the 1.4 grams in an orange. Most of us should eat about 20 grams of protein per meal; and if you're dedicated to a protein-rich diet it's tempting to ditch fruit altogether in favor of the best protein bars, or even vegetables with higher amounts of protein. But fruit can be an important part of a balanced diet, so why not protein-hack that as well? Get the most protein out of your produce by stocking up on a little tropical fruit that many people have never even thought to buy: passion fruit.
Passion fruit is an often-overlooked little pod of delicious flavor that offers more than five grams of protein in every cup. It outpaces other fruit by quite a bit; the fruit with the second-highest amount of protein is jackfruit which only delivers 2.8 grams per cup. For comparison, apples, grapes, and bananas barely squeeze out one gram of protein per cup or serving. Passion fruit also helps support glowing skin, a balanced gut, and a healthy heart, so it's a great choice for anyone looking to improve overall wellness and get as much protein into their diet as possible.
How to get the most out of your passion fruit
Passion fruit comes with its own packaging — an outer shell that resembles thick avocado skin. Inside is a gelatinous, crunchy mixture of fruit and edible seeds with a taste that ranges from sour and bright, to light and floral. Passion fruit is small enough that you can toss a few into your lunchbox for a midday protein boost, and you can find it at most grocers, from Albertsons to Whole Foods. Passion fruit is great on its own, especially if you love a good crunchy texture, but there are plenty of ways to incorporate the fruit into your diet for an extra bit of protein and flavor.
Smoothies may be the easiest way to eat passion fruit because you can blend the seeds and the flesh together with other fruit (It's a great trick if you don't like the passion fruit texture). Combine it with another secret ingredient for protein-rich smoothies, like tofu, and you'll truly be able to say you're doing everything you can to get enough protein in your day. It won't deliver as much protein as the 48 grams you'll get from the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese (Our favorite McDonald's burger is worth the messy dining experience), but combined with other protein-rich ingredients, it'll help you reach your protein goals without all the extra calories and added ingredients.