The Fruit That Packs The Most Protein Is One Many People Have Never Bought

There's a good reason fruit isn't known for being a protein powerhouse. It can make your skin glow and amp up your immune system, but pretty much any other food will have more protein than the 1.4 grams in an orange. Most of us should eat about 20 grams of protein per meal; and if you're dedicated to a protein-rich diet it's tempting to ditch fruit altogether in favor of the best protein bars, or even vegetables with higher amounts of protein. But fruit can be an important part of a balanced diet, so why not protein-hack that as well? Get the most protein out of your produce by stocking up on a little tropical fruit that many people have never even thought to buy: passion fruit.

Passion fruit is an often-overlooked little pod of delicious flavor that offers more than five grams of protein in every cup. It outpaces other fruit by quite a bit; the fruit with the second-highest amount of protein is jackfruit which only delivers 2.8 grams per cup. For comparison, apples, grapes, and bananas barely squeeze out one gram of protein per cup or serving. Passion fruit also helps support glowing skin, a balanced gut, and a healthy heart, so it's a great choice for anyone looking to improve overall wellness and get as much protein into their diet as possible.