16 Protein Bars, Ranked Worst To Best

The protein bar industry leader and virtual category inventor, PowerBar has long since been surpassed by literally every other product for which it laid the groundwork. No matter the flavor, which is only ever a mere suggestion on the wrapper, eating a PowerBar is an endurance test, or a chore that must be overcome, on par with the kinds of tasks PowerBar's producers and marketing materials suggest that a PowerBar ought to fuel.

Regardless of the particular line or flavor, a PowerBar is an inordinately dense and heavy brick of blatantly, lovelessly, and scientifically concocted brown matter. Chalky, chunky, and imparting an overwhelming dryness, there's nothing inside that's reminiscent of natural ingredients. Its existence is purely functional and joyless — anyone who eats a PowerBar does so to acquire a lot of protein (and sugar) all at once, so they can get on with their day. There's little to savor about a PowerBar, which tastes like aftertaste before the aftertaste even kicks in.