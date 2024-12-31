The Secret Ingredient You Need For Protein-Rich Smoothies
There are many reasons to add protein powder to your diet, but protein powders can add a chalky consistency to smoothies. They sometimes stick to the inside of the blender and don't dissolve very well in cold beverages. Silken tofu is another option for adding protein to your smoothie which doesn't have the chalky consistency of protein powder. Tofu may seem like an unlikely ingredient in smoothies, but silken tofu has more of a gelatin-like consistency than other types, which makes it perfect for blending with fruits and vegetables. Tofu is made from soybeans and is popular in Asian cuisine, but there's so much to learn about this versatile soybean block.
To use silken tofu in your smoothie, simply blend it up first before adding the other ingredients. There's no need to strain the tofu before blending it as the liquid adds the moisture necessary moisture for blending everything together. Once the tofu is blended, it looks sort of like a whipped oat milk with a light and frothy consistency similar to a vanilla mousse. The flavor is neutral, which creates the perfect base for whatever frozen fruit ingredients you choose to add. You won't need any other liquids, either, because the tofu provides enough fluid to use as the smoothie's base.
Silken tofu adds protein and a smooth texture to your smoothie
A ½ cup of silken tofu adds 9 grams of protein to your smoothie as well as calcium, iron, and potassium. That same amount will give you roughly 75 calories, making it roughly equivalent to ½ cup of oat milk. For our test smoothie, we added Aldi's frozen cherry berry blend to some fresh raspberry papaya and cantaloupe from the farmer's market. For papaya, I like to include the seeds in the smoothie because papaya seeds add additional nutrients which are good for gut health. The blender crushes them up well so you can't taste the seeds in your smoothie, anyway. The fruit-to-liquid ratio in your smoothie is an important factor to consider since too much fruit is a common pitfall people make that's ruining their smoothies.
There are so many great recipes you can make using silken tofu. But since it doesn't add any additional sweetness, you may want to add a bit of sweetener to the mix. Honey is a healthy option, but agave or 100% juice would work just as well. Because silken tofu replaces the milk or other liquid in your smoothie, it can cut down on additional calories, as well.