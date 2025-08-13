Our Favorite McDonald's Burger Is Worth The Messy Dining Experience

In our experience, not all McDonald's burgers are built the same. One of our most ambitious taste testers even ranked every single burger on the McDonald's menu, and learned that some burgers are just plain disappointing, while others shot to the top. Our favorite burger was surprisingly not the Big Mac, which landed in the bottom half of the rankings due to its unbalanced ratio of bread to small beef patties, with the Big Mac sauce (which surprisingly doesn't contain ketchup) doing all the heavy lifting.

Our favorite McDonald's burger ended up being a larger offering on its menu, dressed to the nines with toppings and condiments, and that would be the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe. This burger features not one but two quarter-pound patties, two slices of American cheese, and mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, slivered onions, and pickles, all on a shiny sesame seed bun. Though the second patty added an element of chaos to the experience, our taste tester particularly liked the overall effect of the sandwich. As they noted, "The extra beef patty added some sliding to the burger that just isn't there with the single patty version. The ingredients slid around a lot, and though it is messier, I loved the mix here."