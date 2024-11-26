Why The Flavor In Bubble Gum Doesn't Last Long

Gum base is made from a combination of waxes, resin, and elastomers. The elasticity and stretch that come from the gum base allow the bubble gum to withstand repeated chewing without breaking down. That's why you could technically munch on the same piece of gum for hours without it dissolving in your mouth. Flavorings and sweeteners don't have the same durability and are water-soluble, meaning they start to dissolve the moment they hit your tongue and only give you a burst of initial flavor that quickly fades into a happy memory.

The science behind modern bubble gum is both complex and intricate, evolving over the centuries from ancient practices, such as the Mayan habit of stripping sapodilla trees for "chicle" or chewy bark. These days if you look at a pack of Bubble Yum Bubble Gum, you'll usually find an ingredient list that includes multiple artificial elements (something that could be bad news for chewing gum producers as public perceptions of ultra-processed food change). Unlike the many treats you can make homemade versions of — DIY Reese's Pieces, for example — you can't easily make your own bubble gum at home.

Still, despite all this modern food engineering, bubble gum flavor remains woefully short-lived. Scientists are always looking for solutions, though, which is why certain chewing gum brands have introduced flavor crystals into some products. This helps release minty bursts in stages as the individual crystals break down, leading to a longer-lasting gum flavor that puts the quick fade of bubble gum to shame.