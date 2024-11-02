You Can Now DIY Your Reese's Thanks To A Reddit Post That's Gone Too Far

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup lovers will now be able to enjoy their favorite candy in a whole new way. According to a Reese's press release, the candy giant is releasing a limited edition Deconstructed Peanut Butter Cup kits just in time for National Candy Day on November 4. For the very first time, peanut butter cup enthusiasts can unite as they make their own peanut cups at home.

The sudden move by Reese's — which sells hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Peanut Butter Cups each year — comes after a Redditor found no peanut butter in a five-pack of Reese's Cups. The discovery of the missing ingredient — a scenario Reese's called "every person's nightmare" — prompted the company to offer the Peanut Butter Cup Kits for the first time.

Eager Reese's enthusiasts can visit The Hershey's Store online on November 2 to wait for the kit to drop and the opportunity to buy it. For $29.99, those who are lucky enough to snag the item will get a 10-ounce jar of Reese's peanut butter filling and a 9-ounce chocolate shell to create their own delicious peanut buttery concoctions at home.