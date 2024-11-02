You Can Now DIY Your Reese's Thanks To A Reddit Post That's Gone Too Far
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup lovers will now be able to enjoy their favorite candy in a whole new way. According to a Reese's press release, the candy giant is releasing a limited edition Deconstructed Peanut Butter Cup kits just in time for National Candy Day on November 4. For the very first time, peanut butter cup enthusiasts can unite as they make their own peanut cups at home.
The sudden move by Reese's — which sells hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Peanut Butter Cups each year — comes after a Redditor found no peanut butter in a five-pack of Reese's Cups. The discovery of the missing ingredient — a scenario Reese's called "every person's nightmare" — prompted the company to offer the Peanut Butter Cup Kits for the first time.
Eager Reese's enthusiasts can visit The Hershey's Store online on November 2 to wait for the kit to drop and the opportunity to buy it. For $29.99, those who are lucky enough to snag the item will get a 10-ounce jar of Reese's peanut butter filling and a 9-ounce chocolate shell to create their own delicious peanut buttery concoctions at home.
A Delicious DIY Candy Experience
If you haven't been to Hershey's Chocolate World in New York City's Times Square, Reese's Deconstructed Peanut Butter Cup kit is the next best thing. Customers won't have the same filling options for their DIY cups as they can get in New York. (So if you were hoping for mini marshmallows, pretzels, or cookies, you'll have to supply your own or drop by Hershey's Chocolate World.) But c'mon, you get to make Reese's Peanut Butter Cups at home! They're one of the most popular Halloween candies year after year, so this seems like a no-brainer.
At a time of year when candy fans are treated to Reese's pumpkins, Reese's trees, the Kelce Mix cereal (which includes Reese's Puffs), and the recent Reese's Werewolf Tracks cup for Halloween, this has the potential to be a game-changer. The addition of a PBC kit rights a wrong and gives every Reese's fan a chance to build their favorite candy to their liking. So if you want to empty the entire jar of filling into your shell for the ultimate peanut butter experience or just put a dabble of peanut butter in your cup, go ahead — Reese's says it won't judge.