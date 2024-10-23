Here's The Most Popular Halloween Candy In 2024
Halloween is fast approaching, and with it, the spirit of spooky season is upon us. People are dusting off their favorite costumes, watching some scary movies, going to haunted houses, and generally enjoying the month of October the way it's meant to be celebrated.
However, we here at The Takeout like to talk about what really matters when it comes to Halloween –- candy. While we are no longer young enough to get our Halloween candy from trick-or-treating on October 31, it is still a cornerstone of the Halloween season, and looking at which sweets are flying off the shelves this season is a fascinating endeavor.
Luckily for us, CandyStore.com has given us all the statistics we need to have a complete understanding of what the most popular Halloween candies are for the year 2024. While we focused on the top candies from each state in America last year, this time around, we're looking at the top 10 overall candies in the country. To the shock of many, Reese's has finally lost its top spot to a worthy usurper in M&Ms, while other candies have rises and fallen from where they were on the list this time last year.
The top 10 most popular Halloween candies in 2024
While some might think brand new candies would be sweeping the nation, many of the most popular ones this year are the well-known treats you've known for years. The top 10 list takes well over 15 years' worth of statistics into account to determine the most popular Halloween candies.
However, that's not to say there hasn't been ample movement. With the popularity of certain candies skyrocketing in recent years, it's led to their high placement on 2024's updated top 10. Furthermore, with consumers likely to spend roughly $3.5 billion on candy for Halloween this year -– $100 million less than in 2023 –- the tides are seemingly changing in more ways than one this time around.
Without further ado, here are the top 10 Halloween candies in the United States, in order from most to least popular: M&M's, Reese's Cups, Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, Starburst, Hot Tamales, Candy Corn, Hershey Kisses, Hershey Mini Bars, and Butterfingers.
A few notable shifts took place since last year. For starters, Reese's Cups has been knocked out of its top spot for the first time in years, with M&M's taking its place at the top of the leaderboard. As both are titans in the candy world, it's not surprising to see that they are the ones fighting over that illustrious top spot. Behind the top two candies on the podium is none other than Sour Patch Kids, which moved up two spots since the 2023 ranking. The iconic candy corn jumped from the No. 8 spot to No. 7, and Butterfinger joined the leaderboard this year at number 10.