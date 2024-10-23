Here's The Most Popular Halloween Candy In 2024

Halloween is fast approaching, and with it, the spirit of spooky season is upon us. People are dusting off their favorite costumes, watching some scary movies, going to haunted houses, and generally enjoying the month of October the way it's meant to be celebrated.

However, we here at The Takeout like to talk about what really matters when it comes to Halloween –- candy. While we are no longer young enough to get our Halloween candy from trick-or-treating on October 31, it is still a cornerstone of the Halloween season, and looking at which sweets are flying off the shelves this season is a fascinating endeavor.

Luckily for us, CandyStore.com has given us all the statistics we need to have a complete understanding of what the most popular Halloween candies are for the year 2024. While we focused on the top candies from each state in America last year, this time around, we're looking at the top 10 overall candies in the country. To the shock of many, Reese's has finally lost its top spot to a worthy usurper in M&Ms, while other candies have rises and fallen from where they were on the list this time last year.