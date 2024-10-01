The Flavors That Make Up The Iconic Taste Of Candy Corn

Whether you love it or despise it, candy corn is an unequivocal symbol of fall. Even folks who don't eat it by the handful sometimes use the colorful, bite-sized sweets in autumn-inspired crafts or as a festive ingredient in baked goods and snack mixes. When describing the taste of candy corn, most people would agree that it is cloyingly sweet, but in regards to the actual flavor, things get murky. Whereas the candy has been described as tasting like everything from honey to frosting to wax, it actually has a very specific flavor profile.

In 2016, Thrillist reached out to Jelly Belly, which has been producing candy corn for over 100 years, inquiring about what exactly consumers were supposed to be tasting when they chomped on the sugary candy. Jelly Belly responded, saying, "Candy Corn is a wonderful blend of creamy fondant, rich marshmallow, and warm vanilla notes." Mystery solved! As to the ingredients that make up these flavors, Jelly Belly's candy corn is made with sugar, corn syrup, soy protein, artificial flavor, added colors, sorbitol, two types of edible wax, confectioner's glaze, and salt.

Not surprisingly, the flavor has nothing at all to do with corn, despite its name. Instead, candy corn is modeled to look like corn kernels and has become a practical vibe of the fall season, along with pumpkin spice lattes and apple cider flavors.