Review: The Kelce Bros' New Cereal Is A Breakfast Love Story And We Are Saying Yes
Football season is just a few days away, and if you've been missing seeing the Kelce family name all over your social media, don't you fret. Both Travis Kelce and older brother Jason will soon be at the breakfast table with you.
The Kelce brothers have collaborated with General Mills, the company behind classic cereals like Cocoa Puffs and Trix, to create their own Kelce Mix brand of cereal. This cereal combines Lucky Charms, Reese's Puffs, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The new mix will be hitting shelves mid-September while supplies last and a Walmart.com exclusive box design is set to launch September 28.
Of course, being that the new cereal is actually a blend of some old classics, there's nothing stopping you from making your own Kelce Mix (which I did back in July). You just won't have the pleasure of the Kelce brothers staring at you while you eat your morning bowl. Now, let's see how the official version stacks up to the DIY bowl.
How the actual Kelce Mix Cereal compares to the homemade version
Long story short, the Kelce Mix cereal tastes exactly the same as the DIY version I threw together last month. Oddly enough, the only real notable difference is the color of the premixed cereal versus the DIY creation.
The DIY Kelce mix had more varied colors, with darker browns from the Reese's Puffs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The lightest cereal pieces were the Lucky Charms. In comparison, the newly released official Kelce Mix Cereal appears to be all one uniform light brown color, minus the few marshmallow charms. The official version also looks like it's coated in more sugar crystals.
As mentioned in my previous review, the cereal mix is surprisingly not overly sweet. The chocolate, peanut butter, and cinnamon flavors all work together beautifully. Because of the light-colored cereal pieces in the new mix, the sugar dusting is more easily seen, but it's not necessarily more prominent in taste.
Is the Kelce Mix Cereal worth buying?
Let's get into the stats of these football bros and co-cereal creators. We're not looking for fumbles or rushing yards — what matters here is the price of a few boxes of cereal.
The price of groceries has been rising for years and cereal boxes have not been exempt from that. Currently, a 10.5-ounce box of Lucky Charms costs $6.99 in my area, an 11.5-ounce box of Reese's Puffs costs $6.49, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch is $6.49 for a 12-ounce box. The Kelce Mix cereal will retail for $5.69 for an 11.5-ounce box.
On the one hand, the Kelce Mix has its perfect ratio of one-third each of Lucky Charms, Reese's Puffs, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch with eight servings per box, if you're being strict and only pouring a cup into your bowl. That means it's a slightly better deal per serving than buying three boxes of cereal and mixing them yourself (and certainly less expensive overall). On the other hand, choosing the DIY route allows you to create your own ratio and continue enjoying the blend long after this limited-edition box sells out.
With all these stats laid out, it's gonna be a tough call. So, you'll have to decide for yourself whether the official Kelce Mix Cereal makes it to the end zone or if you'd rather take the field goal and make it yourself.