Review: The Kelce Bros' New Cereal Is A Breakfast Love Story And We Are Saying Yes

Football season is just a few days away, and if you've been missing seeing the Kelce family name all over your social media, don't you fret. Both Travis Kelce and older brother Jason will soon be at the breakfast table with you.

The Kelce brothers have collaborated with General Mills, the company behind classic cereals like Cocoa Puffs and Trix, to create their own Kelce Mix brand of cereal. This cereal combines Lucky Charms, Reese's Puffs, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The new mix will be hitting shelves mid-September while supplies last and a Walmart.com exclusive box design is set to launch September 28.

Of course, being that the new cereal is actually a blend of some old classics, there's nothing stopping you from making your own Kelce Mix (which I did back in July). You just won't have the pleasure of the Kelce brothers staring at you while you eat your morning bowl. Now, let's see how the official version stacks up to the DIY bowl.

