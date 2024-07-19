The Kelce Brothers' Cereal Is Worth The Wait (But Luckily You Don't Actually Have To)
The cereal industry has had its ups and downs in recent years, with many saying cereal could be on its way out. But, perhaps a famous set of football siblings could be the key to bringing this once mighty breakfast staple back to its former glory.
General Mills, makers of various major cereal brands like Cocoa Puffs and Trix, have just announced an upcoming collaboration with Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs (and Taylor Swift's boyfriend), and his brother Jason, recently retired center for the Philadelphia Eagles. The cereal manufacturer has officially given the brothers the title of co-cereal creators and will be launching the Kelce Mix Cereal this fall. Kelce Mix isn't exactly a new cereal; instead, it's a boxed mix of Lucky Charms, Reese's Puffs, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
But can these brothers save cereal? Are they the heroes the industry has long awaited? Even more importantly, does Taylor Swift approve of this? Where's her cereal? There's no time to waste, and I don't want to wait for a fall launch. It's time to try the Kelce Mix Cereal for myself. I bought all the components to make a DIY version of Kelce Mix Cereal, and I have to say: I was delighted.
This isn't the first Kelce family food partnership
The Kelces are no strangers to the food and drinks industry. The mother to the two star athletes, Donna Kelce, was the spokesperson for Barefoot Wines' partnership with the NFL. And when Travis Kelce's old tweets about IHOP and Chipotle resurfaced, the brands and the bystanders on the internet both went gaga for it.
Now, Travis and Jason have decided to bring together their favorite cereals into one bowl. In addition to Lucky Charms, Reese's Puffs, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, General Mills adds that the Kelce brothers also enjoy Honey Nut Cheerios, though that cereal is not part of the official Kelce Mix.
While this may be the first time this combination is sold in one box, I imagine there have been plenty of kids sitting at the breakfast table making similar cereal mixes long before the Kelces turned it into a brand deal. While the Kelces are not actually creating a brand-new cereal, they could be inspiring a new generation of cereal mashups. Just imagine the combinations that could lie ahead.
How Kelce Mix Cereal tastes
At first glance, the bowl of three cereals looks like the result of what most parents told us not to do with our food — playing with it. As an adult, I don't usually reach for the sugar-forward stuff, but as a kid you would have to rip the Cookie Crisp out of my hands. The Kelce brothers have picked a harmonious combination of cereals that thankfully do not fight each other for the spotlight.
Initially, I was thinking the marshmallows from the Lucky Charms were going to throw a wrench in the mix, but I was wrong. The chocolate and peanut butter from the Reese's Puffs easily played with the cinnamon sugar of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and the frosted cereal bits (or whatever you call the stuff that isn't marshmallow) from the Lucky Charms blended in seamlessly. With the marshmallows on top of everything else, this is one big bowl of sugar, but it's not the overwhelming or hurt-your-teeth kind of sweet.
In the spirit of the brothers, I did yell "Touchdown!" after each spoonful. This had no effect on the taste of the combo, but it did make me feel more on-theme. If you truly can't wait for that special box with smiling Kelce faces on it, buying the three cereals to mix yourself isn't a bad idea. Pour a bowl for your inner kid and watch some Saturday morning cartoons.