The Kelce Brothers' Cereal Is Worth The Wait (But Luckily You Don't Actually Have To)

The cereal industry has had its ups and downs in recent years, with many saying cereal could be on its way out. But, perhaps a famous set of football siblings could be the key to bringing this once mighty breakfast staple back to its former glory.

General Mills, makers of various major cereal brands like Cocoa Puffs and Trix, have just announced an upcoming collaboration with Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs (and Taylor Swift's boyfriend), and his brother Jason, recently retired center for the Philadelphia Eagles. The cereal manufacturer has officially given the brothers the title of co-cereal creators and will be launching the Kelce Mix Cereal this fall. Kelce Mix isn't exactly a new cereal; instead, it's a boxed mix of Lucky Charms, Reese's Puffs, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

But can these brothers save cereal? Are they the heroes the industry has long awaited? Even more importantly, does Taylor Swift approve of this? Where's her cereal? There's no time to waste, and I don't want to wait for a fall launch. It's time to try the Kelce Mix Cereal for myself. I bought all the components to make a DIY version of Kelce Mix Cereal, and I have to say: I was delighted.

