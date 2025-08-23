How Temperature Can Make Or Break Your Cold Brew

Lately, I've been into cold brew coffee. It's not just the summer heat — the method is just so easy. I scoop the coffee into a reusable filter, plunk the filter into a carafe, and let it steep in the fridge overnight. But, according to Donny Raus, founder of Raus Coffee Company, there's a better way to do it. Raus is a certified coffee sommelier (aka a Q-grader) who shares advice on Instagram.

Raus told The Takeout the optimal temperature for cold brew isn't actually cold. When he makes cold brew, he prefers room temperature. "Temperature is the main driver behind extraction," he explains. "Coffee extraction happens over a range of temperatures. The higher the temperature, the more extraction."

"Cold brew is similar," Raus continued. "The amount of extraction will increase with temperature." In other words, making cold brew in a fridge set at 37 degrees Fahrenheit versus the open countertop will have a big impact in terms of how your cold brew tastes.

In addition to the extra-strong caffeine punch you get with cold brew, it tends to have a smooth flavor. That's because some of the molecules that are extracted at the high temperatures of a standard brew get left behind. The cold brew process helps keeps bitter flavors out, so long as you don't let the beans soak too long.