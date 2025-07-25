Add Lemonade To Your Cold Brew For The Perfect Summer Sip

Drinking coffee during a hot summer can be a mixed bag. When you're sweating and desperate to throw back a cold drink to feel like yourself again, a hot coffee isn't exactly refreshing. Cold brew, be it store-bought or freshly brewed, does a much better job of cooling you down, but chugging a cold brew too fast can make you feel terrible (I speak from experience). Thankfully, there's a Goldilocks, middle-ground solution to this problem: you can add lemonade to cold brew to dilute it and add flavor, so you're still staying cool while getting your caffeine boost.

We spoke to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, a former barista and co-owner of Home Coffee Expert, who offered a little more on why a lemonade cold brew can be a great combo. He explained, "Cold brew coffee is often quite sweet and mild in flavor. Adding some acid to it, like in fresh lemonade, can brighten ... those flavors for a more rounded drink. Adding acid to something bitter can help balance the flavors, especially if there is some sugar in there." He also noted that some people try Sprite instead of lemonade, which doesn't have the same effect. Lemon-flavored soda isn't as acidic as genuine citrus, and won't balance those flavors nearly as well.