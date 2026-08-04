Review: McDonald's Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer Is The Grimace-Looking Beverage We've Been Waiting For

Up until now, getting caffeinated at McDonald's has been all about the coffee. And while coffee may be the perfect beverage to have alongside an iconic Egg McMuffin, having just that one singular option on the menu leaves some customers wanting more. Well, the wait is over, and the energy drinks have arrived with the McDonald's Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer.

The drink consists of a classic can of Red Bull with blue raspberry flavoring (how did this become a flavor, anyway?) topped with freeze-dried dragon fruit and served over ice. It has 80 milligrams of caffeine and sounds bubbly, fruity, and fun — but how does it really taste? You don't know until you try it for yourself, so I wasted no time getting my hands on McDonald's first leap into the world of energy drinks and I am here to spill all the proverbial tea. Will McDonald's Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer be the new drink of summer, or is it going to end up on a list of fast food flops? Read on to find out.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.