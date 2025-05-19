How McDonald's Transformed The Egg McMuffin With Just One Ingredient Swap 

The Egg McMuffin is the gold standard of fast food breakfast for good reason. The now-iconic sandwich made its trailblazing debut at a Santa Barbara branch in 1972, and it's not an exaggeration to say it paved the way for fast food breakfast as we know it. Although the Egg McMuffin changed breakfast sandwiches forever, the sandwich itself has stayed relatively consistent over the past half century: a freshly cracked egg (yes, Egg McMuffins are made to order), melty American cheese, and a slice of Canadian bacon, all held together by a buttery English muffin. However, it turns out the Egg McMuffin wasn't always quite so buttery.

If you've enjoyed Egg McMuffins for over a decade, you may have noticed that the classic breakfast sandwich tastes a bit different — and most would say better — in recent years thanks to a small but mighty ingredient swap. In 2015, McDonald's transitioned from using liquid margarine to real-deal dairy butter in many of its breakfast items.

These days, the chain uses real butter to grill breakfast meat and eggs and top the toasted English muffins, biscuits, and bagels that form the base of many of its savory breakfast favorites. This includes the much-loved Egg McMuffin.