6 Restaurant Chains That Use Beef Tallow For Their French Fries

The restaurant industry is a wild and varied place, but we like to think of french fries as the great equalizer. Variations of this splendidly salty, simple side pop up everywhere from burger joints to Japanese cuisine. The basic steps typically involve slicing up potatoes, submerging them in a fryer, and waiting for them to crisp. What exactly goes into this fryer, however, can vary. The go-to for many restaurants was previously beef tallow — and recent industry developments suggest it could be coming back into fashion.

Beef tallow is made from beef fat trimmings and is essentially just rendered fat. The reason why some restaurants previously ditched tallow from their kitchens is that this fat is too, well, fatty. As concerns grew about the nutritional values of our food — particularly fast food — several companies, such as McDonald's, decided to stop using beef tallow to cook their fries and instead embraced the likes of vegetable oil. Today, however, it seems like the tide is turning on beef tallow, with many restaurants opting to reintroduce it to their kitchens.

Not all experts are overly convinced of its nutritional superiority versus seed oils, but beef tallow does offer fries a list of tasty perks. For one thing, it lends a unique umami flavor while also leaving fries crispy and golden on the outside and fluffy on the inside. If that describes your side of choice, check out these restaurant chains that use beef tallow to cook their fries.