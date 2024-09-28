Beef shortening, a rendered fat from the kidneys and loins of cattle, has been a primary ingredient in the kitchen for generations. It wasn't until the 20th century when negative public health perceptions about tallow and shortenings became rampant that it was phased out of cooking use in favor of oils such as olive oil, avocado oil, and other vegetable oils. But these days, the historic ingredient is slowly making its way back into popularity, proving to have many benefits in the kitchen that other oils simply can't compete with. A high smoke point and a cheaper price point make beef shortening a distinct alternative to creating that golden-brown crust that Buffalo Wild Wings is known for.

Though some chefs have tried frying chicken with duck shortening, and other chefs have tried using chicken shortening, even Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant agrees with Buffalo Wild Wings that frying food in beef shortening is the best way to achieve an extraordinary flavor. Buffalo Wild Wings uses a combination of seed oils and a plethora of secret seasonings to give its wings that extra touch, but it's the chain's use of beef shortening in the frying process that sets them apart.

If more restaurants follow in Buffalo Wild Wings' footsteps by using beef shortening in the future, maybe you'll be surprised to see articles about the "demise of vegetable oil" instead of Googling "how is beef shortening made" as soon as you finish this sentence.