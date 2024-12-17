The One Ingredient Stopping Your Favorite Fast Food Fries From Being Vegetarian

Fast food restaurants can sometimes be a safe haven when we find ourselves in a pinch for a quick bite or simply if we can't resist indulging in the best soft ice cream. However, in these instances it can sometimes be tricky for vegetarians or vegans to navigate fast food menus for options that comply with their dietary restrictions since most fast food restaurants don't have vegetarian or vegan-safe mains by default.

Potatoes obviously do not contain any animal or dairy products unless added during their preparation, so of course vegan or vegetarian fast food orders are going to likely include fries — because fries, duh. Unfortunately though, the tragic truth that goes unknown to many plant-based eaters is that not all fast food fries are made without animal products. This is due to what the fries are being fried in — beef tallow or beef byproducts.

The other disappointing part about with this fries fiasco for vegans and vegetarians is that fast foods chains that do choose to incorporate beef within their frying processes don't disclose their fries on their menus in same way as not vegan or vegetarian-safe. Therefore, in order to know what is compatible with a meat-free diet, one would have to locate the nutritional information on a fast food restaurant's website and then read the ingredient list for their fries to see beef or beef-by products were used. However, for vegans, vegetarians or anyone curious, within this article the hard work has been done for you in investigating which fast food restaurants' fries contain animal byproducts.