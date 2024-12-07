What Sets Ultra-Filtered Milk Apart From Standard?

Milk comes in all sorts of forms these days, from plant-based versions like oat milk to shelf-stable dairy drinks. It's a wide, wild world of milk out there. One lesser-known variety is ultra-filtered milk. Fairlife is one of the biggest brands known for selling ultra-filtered dairy products, and you can find Fairlife milk in the refrigerated aisle at most major grocery stores. It's quite an interesting beverage in that its production method gives it some properties that regular milk doesn't have.

First of all, as the name implies, ultra-filtered milk does undergo a special filtering process. Skim milk, which has already had most of the fat removed, is pushed through membranes that parse large amounts of natural sugar along with quite a bit of water. Some water is later returned to the milk to restore its volume, but not all of it is re-added. This means the final product contains a more concentrated amount of protein. Lactase is added to break down the remaining lactose (creating a lactose-free product for people like me), and any desired milkfat is put back in as well. The whole product is then homogenized and bottled.