The Quickest Way To Make Homemade Nut Milk Is Genius

Nut milk is getting increasingly popular thanks to the sudden burst of vegan-friendly, non-dairy options. So much so that even people who aren't vegan choose this type of milk because of its lighter taste and texture. In recent years, there's been much debate as to what's actually better — plant-based or cow's milk.

Some would argue that these alternative kinds of milk are also more friendly to your gut, especially if you have IBS or other digestive issues. Others would say it is better for our planet, and that in itself is a reason to prefer it. However, with the rise of these nut milks come the rise of their cost. This is why some food aficionados have come up with easier, more accessible solutions to getting their fix of plant-based alternatives. So, what is the quickest way to make nut milk? If you have nut butter and a blender at home, then you've got the means.

More commonly, if people want to make their nut milk at home, they would soak their choice of nuts overnight and blend it with water, and strain this mixture afterwards through a nut milk bag to get all of the rough chunks out. The end result is smooth and creamy milk that is ready to be enjoyed. This route is tested and true, but it's time-consuming and a bit labor-intensive. The quickest way to get your plant-based fix is by using store-bought nut butter and blending it together with water.