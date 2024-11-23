The Quickest Way To Make Homemade Nut Milk Is Genius
Nut milk is getting increasingly popular thanks to the sudden burst of vegan-friendly, non-dairy options. So much so that even people who aren't vegan choose this type of milk because of its lighter taste and texture. In recent years, there's been much debate as to what's actually better — plant-based or cow's milk.
Some would argue that these alternative kinds of milk are also more friendly to your gut, especially if you have IBS or other digestive issues. Others would say it is better for our planet, and that in itself is a reason to prefer it. However, with the rise of these nut milks come the rise of their cost. This is why some food aficionados have come up with easier, more accessible solutions to getting their fix of plant-based alternatives. So, what is the quickest way to make nut milk? If you have nut butter and a blender at home, then you've got the means.
More commonly, if people want to make their nut milk at home, they would soak their choice of nuts overnight and blend it with water, and strain this mixture afterwards through a nut milk bag to get all of the rough chunks out. The end result is smooth and creamy milk that is ready to be enjoyed. This route is tested and true, but it's time-consuming and a bit labor-intensive. The quickest way to get your plant-based fix is by using store-bought nut butter and blending it together with water.
A quick and accessible way to make nut milk
To make this quick and easy nut milk, get your favorite nut butter, take three tablespoons of it and add 12 ounces of water. Blend it on high until you see a creamy and smooth consistency. Of course, don't forget to taste it! You can even add salt or whatever sweetener you prefer. It can be sugar, honey, vanilla, or whatever you like. The great part? You don't have to strain it. The nut butter is already processed, so there will be no chunky residue. Just make sure you get the creamy kind in the store!
Next time you buy yourself a jar, prepare ahead to make your life even easier when you want your cup of joe with alternative milk. You can even use this to make your smoothies or cereal creamier. I prefer cashew milk, but try this recipe for almond milk! This method is not only quick, accessible and non-intimidating, but it is also cheaper than buying a bottle per trip to the grocery. Try it for yourself — and you never know, you might just be saving our planet one blend at a time.