The Ad Campaign That Changed McDonald's Fries Forever

McDonald's is revered for having some of the highest quality french fries in fast food. However, you may remember the iconic fries tasting different, possibly better, in the past. Indeed, in 1990, the cooking technique for McDonald's fries changed. Up until that point, the fries were cooked in rendered beef fat, aka tallow. As a result of one man's crusade for a healthier Mickey D's experience, the chain switched to cooking its fries in pure vegetable oil.

Businessman Phil Sokolof suffered a heart attack in 1966. The near-death experience inspired the otherwise healthy Sokolof to eventually devote his time and extensive monetary resources to educating the public about the dangers of high cholesterol, a known contributor to heart disease and the likely culprit for his heart attack, as he ate a lot of fast food. Sokolof founded the National Heart Savers Association in 1985 and began taking out full-page ads in newspapers across the country warning of the heart health risks lurking in fast food.

Sokolof's ad campaign rattled corporate America. After making inroads with Nabisco agreeing to modify business practices to cut fats from its products, he took direct aim at the Golden Arches; the ads bore provocative headlines such as, "McDonald's Your Hamburgers Have Too Much Fat!" Sokolof singled out beef tallow as making McDonald's fries too fatty. The company eventually bowed to mounting public pressure from the ad campaign. Sokolof continued his healthy food crusade, eventually building public support for legislation requiring nutritional labels on food via his ads.