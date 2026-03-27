12 Foods That Unexpectedly Contain Caffeine

People today tend to be very health-conscious, and that's a good thing. Eating nutrient-dense foods that don't contain potentially harmful substances is a worthwhile goal. You may wonder about caffeine. This stimulant does, in fact, have some health benefits. It may help reduce your risk of developing colon cancer, Parkinson's, and other chronic diseases. Of course, too much of it can raise your heart rate and blood pressure, cause anxiety, and, as we all know, make sleep difficult. If you are sensitive to caffeine, then you really need to monitor your intake. It is also a good idea for everyone to watch their daily caffeine consumption.

Although coffee's effects go far beyond caffeine, everyone knows that their morning joe contains significant amounts of the stimulant, and most also know that tea and colas also contain it. Other foods contain caffeine, too, but it's not always easy to determine the amount from the labels. The FDA mandates food companies list caffeine as an ingredient, but not the quantity. In addition, companies aren't required to list caffeine if it comes from naturally occurring sources like tea or coffee.

If you are watching your caffeine intake, you need to do your research. We want to help get you started. We present this list of some foods that unexpectedly contain caffeine to help set you in the right direction.