12 Energy Bars So Unhealthy You Might Think Twice Before Grabbing One

Grabbing an energy bar for a snack, or even a meal, might feel like you're making a sensible, health-conscious choice. After all, it's not like you're going with a bag of chips, a pastry, or skipping much-needed fuel altogether. And many of the protein bars are incredibly tasty to boot. So, hey, a little pat on the back to yourself, you're a million-percent doing the wise, heart-healthy, gastro-friendly, body-beneficial thing, right?

Well, don't start building your #healthtok brand just yet. Although nearly all energy bars tout their nutritional benefits, many are filled with unhealthy stuff and detrimental ingredients. Excessive calories and carbohydrates are also factors to consider, but everyone has different needs with these figures based on their bodies, diet, or fitness goals. The worrisome content comes in the form of added sugars, sodium, fats, and an excess of ingredients (which often includes processed elements). Even bars high in multivitamins can cause over-fortification for those who already take supplements. When it comes to choosing a bar, you want simplicity, clarity, and clean satisfaction. With that in mind, this list will show you which seemingly healthy energy bars you might want to second-guess munching on.