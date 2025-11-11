What Makes Dave's Killer White Bread Different From The Rest

When Dave's Killer White Bread — aka "White Bread Done Right" — hit grocery store shelves in 2015, it did something that no other white bread had successfully done before: It created a nutrient-dense, unbleached white bread that still tasted like, well, white bread.

Traditional white bread is typically made from the flour of refined grains, meaning the bran and germ are stripped away from the grain during milling, leaving only the starchy endosperm, which helps give white bread its soft, fluffy texture and slightly sweet flavor. To make up for the lost nutrients, those refined flours are often "enriched" with synthetic vitamins and minerals, but unfortunately, these added nutrients aren't as efficiently absorbed by the body as they are in their original form. The flour is also usually bleached to achieve a bright white color (even though the color difference between unbleached and bleached flour is slight). On the other hand, bread made solely from the flour of unrefined grains has a tendency to come out dry and taste like cardboard. This is when "White Done Right" flipped the script and lived up to its name.

Dave's Killer White Bread includes unrefined flour from wheat and five different ancient grains we should consider keeping in our pantries at all times: barley, rye, spelt, millet, and quinoa. Yet the brand still somehow kept the light-as-a-cloud taste and texture that we all grew up loving. Per slice, it provides roughly twice the fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals than what's found in other common brands of sliced white breads and without the help of additives or artificial preservatives. Not to mention the ingredients are USDA Organic certified and Non-GMO Project verified.