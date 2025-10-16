Is Whole Grain Really Healthier Than Other Breads? Here's What To Know

If you were ever taught about the USDA's food pyramid or its successor, MyPlate, you probably remember the emphasis on eating whole grains. But with so many vitamin-enriched breads out there, whole grains aren't necessarily healthier than other breads.

When a bread is 'whole grain,' it means the flour that was used to make the bread was not refined. When white flour is made, the outer bran and germ of the grain are taken off in the refining process, and only the soft, innermost part, called the endosperm, remains. The bran and germ contain protein, fiber, B vitamins, Vitamin E, essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and minerals. The endosperm also contains protein, but is mainly carbohydrates, and contains fewer vitamins and minerals than the rest of the grain's components.

However, many breads that are not whole grain have been fortified with many of the nutrients removed during the refining process. These synthetic nutrients may not be metabolized as well as the naturally occurring vitamins and minerals in whole grains, but they still provide nutritional value.