Is Whole Grain Really Healthier Than Other Breads? Here's What To Know
If you were ever taught about the USDA's food pyramid or its successor, MyPlate, you probably remember the emphasis on eating whole grains. But with so many vitamin-enriched breads out there, whole grains aren't necessarily healthier than other breads.
When a bread is 'whole grain,' it means the flour that was used to make the bread was not refined. When white flour is made, the outer bran and germ of the grain are taken off in the refining process, and only the soft, innermost part, called the endosperm, remains. The bran and germ contain protein, fiber, B vitamins, Vitamin E, essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and minerals. The endosperm also contains protein, but is mainly carbohydrates, and contains fewer vitamins and minerals than the rest of the grain's components.
However, many breads that are not whole grain have been fortified with many of the nutrients removed during the refining process. These synthetic nutrients may not be metabolized as well as the naturally occurring vitamins and minerals in whole grains, but they still provide nutritional value.
What breads should you eat?
The current MyPlate recommendation for the general adult population is to eat between three and five ounces of whole grains per day, which is about half of the total daily recommended amount of grains. For reference, a slice of bread is about one ounce. But nutritional needs vary from person to person, so MyPlate and similar diet guidelines are not one-size-fits-all.
Registered dietitians Kim Yawitz and Kaytee Hadley told Men's Health that an ideal slice of bread should contain at least 5 grams of protein, little added sugar, and at least 2 grams of fiber. Protein helps your body heal and provides a source of energy. Fiber is important for preventing constipation and keeping blood sugar levels low.
But not every bread you eat necessarily has to meet certain nutritional standards. Some breads just taste good, and that's always an acceptable reason to eat something. So enjoy your croissants, French baguettes, and sourdoughs too. All breads have a place on your plate.