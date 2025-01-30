Why The Food Pyramid Is Now Considered Super Outdated

Every five years, the United States Drug Administration (USDA) collaborates with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to update the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. In 1992, these guidelines were also given a new visual representation, famously referred to as the Food Pyramid. The Food Pyramid was a triangle divided into six differently sized sections, with each section dedicated to a specific food group and the USDA's recommendation on how much of that group you should eat daily.

The food group with the largest recommended serving size, located at the base of the pyramid, was grains and starchy carbohydrates, which included cereals like these 2024 favorites, as well as pasta, bread, rice and potatoes; 6 to 11 servings were suggested daily. At the peak of the pyramid, with the least recommended servings, was naturally occurring and added fats, oils, and sweets. Vegetables were placed in the middle with 3 to 5 servings daily, followed by fruits at 2 to 4 servings daily and meat and dairy, both at 2 to 3 servings per day.

The Food Pyramid was intended to be an accessible tool for Americans to use as guidelines for making more informed food choices. It soon became ubiquitous, with images of food-laden triangles appearing almost everywhere, from cereal boxes and TV commercials to posters in classrooms. While the Food Pyramid can't be directly linked to the rise of high-carb, low-fat foods like the '90s diet miracle turned national joke, Olestra, it also didn't achieve its primary goal of educating consumers about better eating habits.