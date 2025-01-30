Why The Food Pyramid Is Now Considered Super Outdated
Every five years, the United States Drug Administration (USDA) collaborates with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to update the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. In 1992, these guidelines were also given a new visual representation, famously referred to as the Food Pyramid. The Food Pyramid was a triangle divided into six differently sized sections, with each section dedicated to a specific food group and the USDA's recommendation on how much of that group you should eat daily.
The food group with the largest recommended serving size, located at the base of the pyramid, was grains and starchy carbohydrates, which included cereals like these 2024 favorites, as well as pasta, bread, rice and potatoes; 6 to 11 servings were suggested daily. At the peak of the pyramid, with the least recommended servings, was naturally occurring and added fats, oils, and sweets. Vegetables were placed in the middle with 3 to 5 servings daily, followed by fruits at 2 to 4 servings daily and meat and dairy, both at 2 to 3 servings per day.
The Food Pyramid was intended to be an accessible tool for Americans to use as guidelines for making more informed food choices. It soon became ubiquitous, with images of food-laden triangles appearing almost everywhere, from cereal boxes and TV commercials to posters in classrooms. While the Food Pyramid can't be directly linked to the rise of high-carb, low-fat foods like the '90s diet miracle turned national joke, Olestra, it also didn't achieve its primary goal of educating consumers about better eating habits.
Some Things Never Change
Though nutrition research and technology today is more advanced than in the 1990s, both health experts and medical professionals of that time questioned the rationale behind the Food Pyramid. Before its development, nutritionists and dietitians knew that not all foods were created equal, as the Food Pyramid suggested they were.
According to the American Heart Association, some fats aren't the "unhealthy" food that toxic diet culture tried to burn, but essential for good health, especially unsaturated fats found naturally in extra virgin olive oil and avocados, which can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease when consumed in moderation. But in the Food Pyramid, fats have the lowest daily recommendation. Similarly, whole grains have been long known to be healthy options, but they are lumped with carbohydrates in the Food Pyramid. Scientists in the '90s were well aware that there was little to no evidence to support that high intakes of starchy carbohydrates would benefit one's health.
In 2011, the Food Pyramid was replaced by a new visual representation. "MyPlate" showed a plate divided into four uneven, color-coded sections that represented each food group's suggested serving size, as well as a separate dairy section. There isn't a significant difference between MyPlate and the Food Pyramid — though MyPlate does actually present a fractionally smaller serving size of grains — but MyPlate remains the nation's current nutrition guide, and continues to be a subject of debate among health professionals. Some argue that it essentially duplicates the Food Pyramid, despite the need for updated guidelines that reflect the latest research supporting overall health management via food and physical activity.