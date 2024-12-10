How Olestra Went From '90s Diet Miracle To National Joke

The 90's called — they're bringing all their trends back! Yep, that's right — fashion trends like channeling your inner Cher Horowitz by wearing plaid from head to toe, shoes that look and feel like tires (a.k.a Doc Martins), and bucket hats that give Mary Kate and Ashley vibes. The flip phone is making a comeback, Charlie Puth alone is basically a four member boy band and as for the food scene, Dunkaroos have been revived while social media is being taken over with recipes for DIY pop tarts, toaster strudels and hot pockets. But one food trend of the 90's we thankfully don't have to worry about making a resurgence is the fat-free craze or in other words, when Olestra took over the nation and confined its victims to the four walls of their bathroom.

If you didn't grow up as a 90's kid, it was a time when advanced nutrition research was still in its infancy and early studies on dietary fat intake mistakenly linked all fat as the leading cause of increased cholesterol levels and risk of heart disease. These studies were widely publicized, sparking everyone to avoid eating any and all fat. Enter Olestra — or otherwise known as it's rebranded hero name, Olean! Olestra was a food additive that replaced the fat content within processed foods, while still mimicking the same flavor and texture that fat provides, but without any of the calories. It eventually needed FDA approval for causing major gastrointestinal ailments for those who consumed the products containing it and what was supposed to become a $2 million diet breakthrough instead ended up becoming some of the most unforgettable comedic material.