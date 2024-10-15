Whole-Wheat And White Whole-Wheat Flour: What's The Difference?

If you're debating on which flour to use when baking, you'll need to know how it interacts in a recipe. The texture, structure, flavors, and overall outcome of your baked goods depend on it. When you understand how flour is manufactured from manipulating different kinds of wheat, the magical chemical reactions of baking are yours to play with.

A quick note about wheat's composition: each kernel is made up of layers called the endosperm, germ, and bran. White flour gets its color and smoothness when the outer germ and bran are stripped, leaving behind only the endosperm. Whole-wheat and white whole-wheat flour keep their three grain components (and nutritional benefits), but their texture, appearance, and actual type of grain is different.

White whole-wheat flour's name can also be a bit confusing, as it sounds like the traditional white flour. Both wheat types have their ups and downs when it comes to baking, but they are nutritionally similar and offer a healthier alternative to the "refined" flour types. We'll break down how each type of flour is made, and what recipes they're best suited for.