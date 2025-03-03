Bleached Flour Vs. Unbleached Flour: What's The Difference?

Most standard baking recipes call for all-purpose flour, so why are there several different varieties to choose from in the baking aisle? Fortunately, as long as a recipe doesn't specify a particular all-purpose flour to use, you can narrow down your choices to either bleached or unbleached flour. You might think the main difference between the two would be obvious — one is bleached, one is not — but it turns out that both flours are actually bleached.

Once wheat is milled and processed, it appears naturally beige or yellow in color. So the flour is then either whitened with the use of chemical bleaching agents (bleached flour) or it's left out to naturally whiten over time from oxygen exposure (unbleached flour). Other key differences between bleached and unbleached flour have to do with color, texture, price, and sometimes flavor. Plus, choosing one flour over the other can be advantageous in regard to the final outcome of certain baked goods.

So why does flour even need to be bleached? The answer is, it doesn't. But, over time, consumers and bakers have preferred lighter-colored flours since either bleaching process results in flour with a finer-crumb that's easier to use in baked goods, than if it wasn't bleached after being milled. At one point, all flours were lightened naturally, but maintaining the flour as it whitened took time, space, and money. Chemical bleaching expedited this process, making bleached flour less expensive than unbleached flour.