Pink Velvet Vs Red Velvet Cake: What Is The Difference?

Pink velvet and red velvet cake ... are they the same? If you're like me, you may have never even heard of pink velvet cake before today. Or, perhaps you heard of it and thought it just came down to the color, but that the tastes were relatively similar.

You might be surprised to learn that they have more differences than similarities. It reminds me of the time I realized that there was a substantial difference between turtles and tortoises, and that most people, including myself, had been meaning to say tortoise just about every time that I said turtle — for most of my life. Long story short, this is another case of mistaken identity.

Pink velvet cake is the lesser-known relative of the red velvet cake. The pink version offers a softer pastel-colored presentation, making it a hit at baby showers, birthdays, and other spring-themed events. It also has a different flavor profile and a key ingredient missing that gives you that signature red velvet slice.

The red version's vibrant and deeper shade is preferred at weddings, parties, and holiday celebrations. As you can see, there are a few notable distinctions that make them quite different from one another. So, what is pink velvet cake in comparison to it's well-known cousin? Let's get into it.