Here's How Long Cream Cheese Lasts After Opening

You can keep your cream cheese in the deli drawer with your other cheeses, or place it on a middle shelf near the back. Cream cheese typically comes packaged one of two ways: in a plastic tub with a lid, or in a foil wrapper, with a box. When it comes packaged in a plastic tub, you can just replace the lid securely to form an airtight seal and place it in your fridge. Easy peasy.

However, if you have purchased the foil wrapper kind, you have a few options for resealing it. You can just fold the foil down and put it back in its box, though this doesn't create the tightest seal (so only choose this method if you're sure you're going to be using the cream cheese within a few days). To really make your cream cheese last, fold the foil back down around the block, but then place in a zip top bag, pushing as much air out as possible before sealing it.

Cream cheese can also be frozen to extend its life, though the texture will change once it's thawed. Thus, it's best to use thawed cream cheese in baking or sauces. It will last indefinitely in the freezer, but for the best quality, it should be thawed and consumed within two months.