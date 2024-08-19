Here's The Fastest Method For Softening Cream Cheese

Nothing sends a baker into a panic more than when they're mid-mixing all the ingredients together and realize — horror upon horrors — their cream cheese had to be room temperature. Forgetting to leave the cream cheese out of the fridge before using it in a cake or loaf — or even for a perfect spread on your morning bagel or English muffin — can be a real pain in the you-know-what, but luckily your microwave has come to save the day yet again.

You'll first remove your cream cheese from its foil packaging or its plastic tub (unfortunately, plastic cream cheese containers should never go in the microwave), place it in a microwave-safe dish or bowl, and zap it for about 15 seconds on high. It's really that simple. You can add little 10-second spurts, depending on how strong your microwave is, or how much you're microwaving, until the cream cheese reaches the desired consistency. But keep an eye on it, because you don't want it to melt. Also, if some liquid comes off the cream cheese, that's totally normal; just stir it back into the solids.