Stop Measuring Your Flour Wrong. Here's The Correct Way To Do It

When you're measuring out the ingredients for baking, do you just scoop with the measuring cup? It does seem like the most expedient way to do it, and it works just fine for ingredients like sugar. Flour, however, is a different story since it's less dense, and scooping can compact it to the point where a cup of flour is more like a cup and a half. This means your baking may go horribly wrong, resulting in too-dry cake and crumbly cookies. If you do a lot of baking, the best way to measure flour is with a scale.

If you're scale-less or you're using recipes that don't spell things out in ounces, you can still use a cup to measure the flour, but not as a scoop. Before you start measuring, fluff the flour with a fork, scoop, or whisk. This step is necessary since the flour has already been compacted to some extent by sitting in the bag or canister. Once that's done, use a spoon or scoop to fill the cup with flour, a little at a time, then very gently level it off with the flat side of a knife. Don't tap or shake it since the idea is to keep the flour fluffy and avoid anything that packs it down.