The Zinc-Rich Seeds To Snack On To Keep Your Immune System Healthy
Pumpkin seeds — also called pepitas when sold hulled — are one of the most zinc-rich foods you can eat, and that matters when it comes to keeping your immune system strong. Zinc is essential for helping immune cells grow, develop, and communicate, which makes your body more resilient when you're fighting off colds or infections. According to Harvard Health, zinc also plays a role in wound healing, meaning a small handful of seeds helps your body with much more than cold prevention. However, zinc isn't the only nutrient pepitas bring to the table. They're also packed with iron, copper, magnesium, and vitamin B, plus antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and support overall health. That combination makes them one of the snacks that can actually help your body function better while still being tasty. Instead of reaching for a supplement bottle (or a bag of chips), you can get the immune system benefits from something crunchy, satisfying, and easy to keep in the pantry.
Beyond snacking: how to use pumpkin seeds in cooking
Once you start keeping pumpkin seeds on hand, you'll realize how versatile they are. Roast them with salt for a quick snack, or brine pumpkin seeds in beer for extra depth. If you're carving a pumpkin, there's no reason to throw the seeds away when you can separate pumpkin seeds from the pulp and oven-roast them until they're crisp.
Pumpkin seeds also slip easily into everyday dishes. Sprinkle them over salads for crunch, fold them into oatmeal and yogurt, or toss them on top of a creamy pumpkin soup. In Mexican cooking, pumpkin seeds are a star ingredient in sauces like pipián and mole verde, which shows just how much weight these small seeds can carry in a recipe. They also store well, especially if you know how long roasted pumpkin seeds are good for, making them one of the most low-maintenance foods in your pantry. Whether you're looking for a healthy snack or a way to boost flavor in your cooking, pumpkin seeds do both, and they do it with very little effort.