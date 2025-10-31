The Zinc-Rich Seeds To Snack On To Keep Your Immune System Healthy

Once you start keeping pumpkin seeds on hand, you'll realize how versatile they are. Roast them with salt for a quick snack, or brine pumpkin seeds in beer for extra depth. If you're carving a pumpkin, there's no reason to throw the seeds away when you can separate pumpkin seeds from the pulp and oven-roast them until they're crisp.

Pumpkin seeds also slip easily into everyday dishes. Sprinkle them over salads for crunch, fold them into oatmeal and yogurt, or toss them on top of a creamy pumpkin soup. In Mexican cooking, pumpkin seeds are a star ingredient in sauces like pipián and mole verde, which shows just how much weight these small seeds can carry in a recipe. They also store well, especially if you know how long roasted pumpkin seeds are good for, making them one of the most low-maintenance foods in your pantry. Whether you're looking for a healthy snack or a way to boost flavor in your cooking, pumpkin seeds do both, and they do it with very little effort.