How Long Are Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Good For?

As a kid, roasted pumpkin seeds were one of the best parts of Halloween. No, they didn't top candy — but I loved seeing the gruesome guts of my pumpkin repurposed. I'd find them packed in my lunchbox for the next week, along with memories of pumpkin carving with my family. The seeds, tossed with oil and sprinkled with sea salt, were a welcome respite from the trials of fourth-grade math.

Nowadays, they've lost some of their charm. Cleaning the seeds is a pain, and I can't foist the dirty work on my Mom anymore. Besides, I can only eat so many without getting them stuck in my teeth — which means that they languish in Tupperware, getting staler by the day. Eventually, I start to wonder if I should just throw them out.

Yes, pumpkin seeds can go bad — but how long they last depends on your definition of going bad. Never consume pumpkin seeds that smell rancid, look moldy, or change color or texture. However, they go stale long before they're unsafe to eat. Homemade roasted seeds stored in an airtight container, for instance, can go stale after just a three days. By contrast, Nuts.com's Roasted Pepitas, last up to six months in the pantry. Just remember: Store-bought seeds are professionally processed. For homemade seeds, err on the side of caution. It's easier to make mistakes at home, like not roasting the seeds all the way through.