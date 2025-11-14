Trader Joe's Tiramisu Has Far More Caffeine Than Customers Expected
From time to time, there are treats we want so badly that we don't bother to look at the label before we chow down. In a few cases, when our gaze eventually meets the packaging, it can be shocking. This is the case for many regarding Trader Joe's Italian Tiramisu. On the r/traderjoes Reddit thread, someone took the liberty of sharing the 170 milligrams of caffeine per serving discovery with the rest of the internet after messaging a TJ's representative. While Trader Joe's advertises the tiramisu as offering a "caffeine boost," and the dessert itself is typically made with espresso, the high level of caffeine left consumers shocked.
A regular eight-ounce cup of coffee contains anywhere from 95 to 200 milligrams of caffeine, making the Trader Joe's Italian Tiramisu a pick-me-up, indeed. So if you're wondering whether to start your day with coffee or tea, the answer may be tiramisu. "It's coffee, eggs, cheese, and bread. Sounds like breakfast to me," a Redditor on the thread pointed out. The dessert is no doubt enjoyed by many TJ's shoppers, but if you aren't aware of the caffeine content, you could accidentally go over the Food and Drug Administration's recommended 400 milligrams per day. This led some Reddit users to compare the dessert to Panera's Charged Lemonades, in which a size large contained 390 milligrams of caffeine.
Alternatives to Trader Joe's Italian Tiramisu
Unless you're visiting Trader Joe's for the first time in your life, you know there are plenty of dessert options available throughout the store. Whether you need a treat for a get-together or you just want something sweet while you binge your favorite show, there are alternatives that taste just as divine as the tiramisu — without the caffeine. A great choice is the famed Trader Joe's Kringle. The Kringle flavor changes throughout the year, with the winter months generally being claimed by the Almond Kringle. A Kringle is a Danish pastry with a flaky crust and topped with sweet icing. TJ's versions come in a large oval shape, and when warmed, pair quite well with a hot cup of tea or coffee.
If your taste buds are set on tiramisu, however, you still have options. Skip the grocery store offerings altogether and make a delicious tiramisu at home. Not only will this give you the freedom to experiment with different recipes, but you'll also have more control over caffeine content. When it comes to perfecting flavor, it matters what coffee you use in tiramisu, but you can still use a lower caffeine content or even decaf if you prefer. You'll still be able to find the perfect complementary ingredients and avoid unnecessary caffeine intake where you can.