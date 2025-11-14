Trader Joe's Tiramisu Has Far More Caffeine Than Customers Expected

From time to time, there are treats we want so badly that we don't bother to look at the label before we chow down. In a few cases, when our gaze eventually meets the packaging, it can be shocking. This is the case for many regarding Trader Joe's Italian Tiramisu. On the r/traderjoes Reddit thread, someone took the liberty of sharing the 170 milligrams of caffeine per serving discovery with the rest of the internet after messaging a TJ's representative. While Trader Joe's advertises the tiramisu as offering a "caffeine boost," and the dessert itself is typically made with espresso, the high level of caffeine left consumers shocked.

A regular eight-ounce cup of coffee contains anywhere from 95 to 200 milligrams of caffeine, making the Trader Joe's Italian Tiramisu a pick-me-up, indeed. So if you're wondering whether to start your day with coffee or tea, the answer may be tiramisu. "It's coffee, eggs, cheese, and bread. Sounds like breakfast to me," a Redditor on the thread pointed out. The dessert is no doubt enjoyed by many TJ's shoppers, but if you aren't aware of the caffeine content, you could accidentally go over the Food and Drug Administration's recommended 400 milligrams per day. This led some Reddit users to compare the dessert to Panera's Charged Lemonades, in which a size large contained 390 milligrams of caffeine.