Does It Matter What Coffee You Use In Tiramisu?

Tiramisu is an indulgent, creamy dessert made from coffee-dipped ladyfingers, sweet mascarpone, custard, and cocoa powder. Although there are competing origin stories behind tiramisu, there's no doubt that the Italians' enduring love of coffee helped them create it. Coffee's central role in the dessert means that, if you want to make tiramisu, you need to know whether the kind of coffee you use matters. Yami Mercado, pastry chef at Cindy's in the Chicago Athletic Association, had some answers when she recently spoke to The Takeout.

"Coffee is absolutely essential in tiramisu — it's not just there for flavor, but for balance," she told us. "It cuts through the sweetness and richness with a slight bitterness and brings out the cocoa notes in the dusting. It also adds a little punch, which is fitting for a dessert whose name literally means 'pick me up!'" For Italians, coffee usually means espresso, and that's what Mercado named as the standard option when making this dessert, noting how its bold and concentrated flavor complemented the dessert's other ingredients.

As coffee provides so much flavor in tiramisu, what type you use definitely matters. Mercado emphasized that the coffee should be rich and aromatic saying, "roast matters more than origin in this case. A lighter roast can really showcase the natural flavors of the bean, which brings complexity. But you also want enough body, so medium roast is a safe bet." She also came down on the side of blended coffee, saying, "Save the single-origin notes for sipping — here, flavor balance is the priority."