The Brilliant Coffee Swap That Puts A New Spin On Tiramisu
If you've seen one classic tiramisu recipe, you've likely seen them all. Coffee-soaked ladyfingers are layered with a mascarpone cheese mixture and cocoa powder before the dessert is chilled and served. It's delicious but predictable. So, let's add a fun twist to this treat by ditching coffee and using chai instead.
This clever swap comes from TikTok creator Michelle Lopez (@hummingbirdhigh), who showcased it in a video by dipping the ladyfingers in the chai tea. Unlike traditional tiramisu, known for its decadent and robust flavor, this chai-infused version takes on a warm, spiced taste. An 8-ounce cup of chai is reported to contain about 50 milligrams of caffeine, while the same amount of coffee contains 95 milligrams of caffeine. This means you'll get that pick-me-up effect that tiramisu brings without overdoing it. (In case you're wondering, we have a guide on how much caffeine is okay to drink daily.)
When brewing chai for tiramisu, you don't need to add milk or sugar since they're already in other elements of the treat. Let the black tea cool before dunking each ladyfinger in and layering the tiramisu as directed in your preferred recipe. The final result will look like regular tiramisu; however, its rich, aromatic, and creamy flavors make it unique in its own right.
For added spice, top your chai tiramisu with cinnamon
Chai contains a combination of spices, like cardamom, star anise, cinnamon, and ginger, creating a warming taste and aroma. But, for a more spiced tiramisu, TikToker Michelle Lopez suggests topping it with a layer of cinnamon in her video. The cinnamon should be added right before serving for the freshest flavor. A fine-mesh sieve comes in handy for evenly distributing cinnamon to every nook and cranny of your chai tiramisu.
Another trick that produces a tastier tiramisu? Use an extra bag of chai during the tea steeping process. This creates a stronger brewed tea that the ladyfingers can absorb. It's a good idea to substitute steeped chai for coffee in a 1-to-1 ratio so there's enough liquid to soak and soften the cookies. You'll have a much easier time slicing and serving the tiramisu by doing so.
While this dessert idea makes us crave a cup of chai, there are plenty of other ways to use this tea in classic treats. Start with this chai peach clafoutis recipe or add the tea liquid to boxed cake mix to flavor up the convenient baking staple.