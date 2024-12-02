The Brilliant Coffee Swap That Puts A New Spin On Tiramisu

If you've seen one classic tiramisu recipe, you've likely seen them all. Coffee-soaked ladyfingers are layered with a mascarpone cheese mixture and cocoa powder before the dessert is chilled and served. It's delicious but predictable. So, let's add a fun twist to this treat by ditching coffee and using chai instead.

This clever swap comes from TikTok creator Michelle Lopez (@hummingbirdhigh), who showcased it in a video by dipping the ladyfingers in the chai tea. Unlike traditional tiramisu, known for its decadent and robust flavor, this chai-infused version takes on a warm, spiced taste. An 8-ounce cup of chai is reported to contain about 50 milligrams of caffeine, while the same amount of coffee contains 95 milligrams of caffeine.​​ This means you'll get that pick-me-up effect that tiramisu brings without overdoing it. (In case you're wondering, we have a guide on how much caffeine is okay to drink daily.)

When brewing chai for tiramisu, you don't need to add milk or sugar since they're already in other elements of the treat. Let the black tea cool before dunking each ladyfinger in and layering the tiramisu as directed in your preferred recipe. The final result will look like regular tiramisu; however, its rich, aromatic, and creamy flavors make it unique in its own right.