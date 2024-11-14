The Unexpected Beverage That Adds Oodles Of Flavor To Boxed Cake Mix

No matter what flavor you're trying to make, a cake made from a boxed cake mix is easy to put together and always delicious. But if you're growing tired of the same old, same old with your boxed cake mix, the simple addition of tea adds a burst of flavor that your cake mix has been missing. In fact, you can add tea to all kinds of baked goods, from cakes to cookies and everything in between.

Adding tea to your cake mix is easy and you've got several ways you can do it. The first is simple: Take your loose leaf tea pour it directly into your cake batter. An important point to note here is how finely ground the tea you're using is. If your loose leaf tea is already the consistency of powder, you don't need any extra steps. If there are large chunks of herbs in your loose leaf tea, you'll want to grind them down into a powder to avoid any unpleasant textural surprises.

Another way to add tea is to use it as the liquid component of your cake mix. Your favorite boxed cake recipes usually call for milk or water, so you can brew your favorite tea and swap it out to add in the tea flavor you're looking for. You can also add tea to your boxed mix by infusing melted butter with tea. You're essentially treating the hot melted butter as if it were hot water and then adding the infused butter like normal to the recipe.