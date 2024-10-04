Hear Me Out Cake: The TikTok Trend We Can Get Behind

If you get a text message that begins with "hear me out," your head probably spins in a million directions, wondering what wacky suggestion the person on the other end could possibly say. That's precisely the idea behind the new TikTok hear me out cake trend. This trend is meant to reveal your (maybe niche, maybe questionable) celebrity crushes by putting pictures of them on a cake and filming it for TikTok. And the crushes aren't limited to real celebrities — fictional people and cartoon characters frequently make their way onto hear me out cakes.

For this trend you really only need three things: a cake, popsicle sticks or toothpicks, and some printed cutouts. Each participant takes a turn surprising the other by sticking a printed cutout of the character into the middle of the cake. Participants will decide, print, cut out, and tape up their "hear me out" crushes without anyone else in the group knowing. Colored prints or black-and-white will work just fine, but the more detailed and potentially hilarious, the better. It remains to be seen if these cakes are truly eaten after the big reveal.

It's less about how well you bake the cake or how much money you spend on it and more about revealing your deep, dark, and sometimes bizarre crushes. You can make a freezer cake, whip up a box mix, or maybe you prefer to grab a small pre-made cake from the bakery.