Hear Me Out Cake: The TikTok Trend We Can Get Behind
If you get a text message that begins with "hear me out," your head probably spins in a million directions, wondering what wacky suggestion the person on the other end could possibly say. That's precisely the idea behind the new TikTok hear me out cake trend. This trend is meant to reveal your (maybe niche, maybe questionable) celebrity crushes by putting pictures of them on a cake and filming it for TikTok. And the crushes aren't limited to real celebrities — fictional people and cartoon characters frequently make their way onto hear me out cakes.
For this trend you really only need three things: a cake, popsicle sticks or toothpicks, and some printed cutouts. Each participant takes a turn surprising the other by sticking a printed cutout of the character into the middle of the cake. Participants will decide, print, cut out, and tape up their "hear me out" crushes without anyone else in the group knowing. Colored prints or black-and-white will work just fine, but the more detailed and potentially hilarious, the better. It remains to be seen if these cakes are truly eaten after the big reveal.
@madisonmcl
Hear me out cake 🎂 #justgivememymoney #Manifestation #disney #CapCut #distorted #fyp #hearmeoutcake #hearmeout #cars #branchtrolls #httyd #monsterhigh #dispicableme @Nevaha:) @abby_b_27 @trista
It's less about how well you bake the cake or how much money you spend on it and more about revealing your deep, dark, and sometimes bizarre crushes. You can make a freezer cake, whip up a box mix, or maybe you prefer to grab a small pre-made cake from the bakery.
Hear me out cakes are bringing out some wild choices on TikTok
TikTok food trends can explode in popularity seemingly overnight. Just last month, we were buying mandolines and sesame oil to make the viral cucumber salad, and not long before that, the youth of the internet were teaching us how to make a "borg." These days, you'll find over 220,000 posts under the hashtag "hear me out" that involve users exposing their wildest celebrity crushes.
"Celebrity crush" is a loose term here since most TikTok users participating in this trend bring non-human and cartoon characters to the table, literally. Some of the outlandish suggestions on these cakes have included characters such as Alvin from "Alvin and the Chipmunks," Sully from "Monsters, Inc.," Papa Smurf from "The Smurfs," and even Aslan from "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." Each participant takes a turn surprising the other by sticking a printed cutout of the character into the middle of the cake.
@gracekat_07
Exposing ourselves @Maylee #fyp #hearmeout #hearmeoutcake
While some hear me out cakes are more extreme than others, this trend is an entertaining way to take a regular cake and elevate it to something worth posting on the internet. Commenters on these TikToks tend to agree with the presenters on their unconventional crushes, but beware — you always run the possibility of being roasted for your crush on Nick Wilde from "Zootopia." Or, who knows, maybe you'll find a community of other secret Nick Wilde lovers, and your crush won't seem so strange after all.