Strong And Flavorful Iced Tea Doesn't Start With A Longer Steep
A tall glass of iced tea is always a great thirst-quencher to reach for. It's a stand-by choice for a summer refresher, a worthy replacement for a post-lunch caffeine hit that won't give you the jitters, and even a personal favorite of mine to order at a bar when I'm not partaking in alcohol — this way I don't feel left out and can still enjoy a tasty beverage. Just don't accidentally order a Long Island iced tea instead, as these cocktails are notoriously boozy.
There are many ways to enjoy iced tea. Mix it with lemonade to make a classic Arnold Palmer, leave it plain and enjoy pure tea flavor, or sweeten it with sugar for a Southern-style sweet drink (some fast food chains offer really superior sweet tea recipes). Whatever flavor profile you like, there are just as many schools of thought on how to brew iced tea at home. Some might think that for a strong, more full-bodied glass of iced tea, you would need to steep the tea for a longer time. However, the secret to flavorful tea isn't more time, but more tea.
Use extra tea, not extra time, for a stronger taste
It's easy to think that steeping your tea for a longer time will give you a stronger flavor — the more time it steeps, the more flavor infuses the tea, right? Although logic may lead you to believe this, a longer steep will actually make your tea taste bitter. This is because brewed tea is loaded with tannins, which are naturally occurring chemical compounds and have a bitter flavor.
Tannins aren't necessarily bad — beverages like red wine and coffee also contain tannins, which lend a sharp taste that many people enjoy. There are already tannins in tea as well, but over-steeping your brew makes more of these bitter chemicals come out, leading to an acrid taste.
There are ways to brew tea for longer while still avoiding bitterness. Cold-steeping your tea on the counter or in the fridge for a few hours is one method, as hot water unleashes more tannins. But if you want a stronger flavor, the secret to exceptional sweet tea and iced drinks is simply to use more tea.
Why more tea is the key
For a stronger, more full-bodied glass of iced tea, you need to brew your drink with a higher ratio of tea in the water. Instead of a longer steep time, more tea leaves will give you a higher concentration of flavor in your brew.
This rule goes for any type of tea you are brewing. Black tea is the most common type used for iced teas, but you can also use oolong or jasmine tea for a lighter color and a subtly sweet and floral flavor. Meanwhile, green tea has a verdant, fresh taste and is associated with numerous health benefits.
If you are going to hot brew your tea, a good rule of thumb is to start by brewing your tea at double-strength before adding ice. The ice will then melt into the warm water and dilute your tea to tasty perfection. So, if you were to typically use one tea bag for 6-8 ounces of water, use two bags for the same amount of water to make it stronger.