Strong And Flavorful Iced Tea Doesn't Start With A Longer Steep

A tall glass of iced tea is always a great thirst-quencher to reach for. It's a stand-by choice for a summer refresher, a worthy replacement for a post-lunch caffeine hit that won't give you the jitters, and even a personal favorite of mine to order at a bar when I'm not partaking in alcohol — this way I don't feel left out and can still enjoy a tasty beverage. Just don't accidentally order a Long Island iced tea instead, as these cocktails are notoriously boozy.

There are many ways to enjoy iced tea. Mix it with lemonade to make a classic Arnold Palmer, leave it plain and enjoy pure tea flavor, or sweeten it with sugar for a Southern-style sweet drink (some fast food chains offer really superior sweet tea recipes). Whatever flavor profile you like, there are just as many schools of thought on how to brew iced tea at home. Some might think that for a strong, more full-bodied glass of iced tea, you would need to steep the tea for a longer time. However, the secret to flavorful tea isn't more time, but more tea.