Is There Actually Caffeine In Coffee Ice Cream?

Though I'm a daily coffee drinker, I'm not immune to the effects of caffeine. That's why I tend to avoid my favorite morning brew any time past three in the afternoon. But the thing is, I am a pretty big fan of coffee ice cream, which is why it's hard for me not to wonder if it has any caffeine in it. I mean, the siren call of a half-pint late at night is pretty tempting, after all. But the truth is — it all depends on the product.

A typical cup of coffee will run you about 95 milligrams of caffeine, and if an ice cream product contains actual coffee in it, there's a good likelihood there's at least some caffeine present. Take, for example, Häagen-Dazs' coffee ice cream, which according to Caffeine Informer has about 19mg per 88 gram tub, which — if the formula is the same for the pint — comes out to about 70mg total or the equivalent of about ¾ cup of brewed coffee. By contrast, Ben and Jerry's Coffee Toffee Bar Crunch is at 80 milligrams per cup, which is fairly close to a full cup of coffee's worth of caffeine. Which is to say, I might avoid eating the entire thing in one sitting if I'm trying to get a good night's sleep.