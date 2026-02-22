10 Mountain Dew Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Mountain Dew (often stylized as MTN Dew) is America's sixth-favorite soft drink. According to a 2024 ranking by Beverage Digest (via LiveNow From Fox), it's slightly less popular than Diet Coke in terms of sales, which might reflect Mountain Dew's acquired citrusy flavor. That signature tang was originally developed in the 1940s, but it underwent a few tweaks over the following decades. That included a revamp in 1974 when PepsiCo, which owns the recipe, added concentrated orange juice to the mix.

Since then, Mountain Dew has become a well-stocked line of beverages among fun-food lovers who appreciate its caffeinated side effects. PepsiCo continues to expand the brand with a variety of new flavors, even asking fans to choose its next mass-produced soft drink.

But can a 78-year-old soft drink still stay relevant after tweaking its recipe so many times? We tasted some variations of the beverage, including the original, to find out which Mountain Dew flavors impress (and which ones don't).