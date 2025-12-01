Old-School Drinks From The 1970s That Almost Everyone Has Forgotten

We talk about weird 1970s foods that deserve to be celebrated, but what about drinks? If you grew up in the 1970s, you probably remember when the drink aisle once had more vivid colors and pizazz than a lollapalooza-esque neon lava lamp. Back then, fridges were fully stocked with technicolor tonics, groovy-labeled sodas, and juice blends so bright they practically shouted, "Sip me, baby ... yeahhhhh!" These were the old-school 1970s beverages that laid their claim to lunchboxes, TV trays, and summer afternoons. That is, until sadly, much like a once-spiffy and sparkling soda forgotten on the counter, they went flat and plum fizzled out ... pfffffft.

But oh, the memories. Remember when your favorite 1970s pop was poppin'? Do you recall way back when a twist of a cap meant instant refreshment, and you could hear that crisp "pssssst" echo across the kitchen like a fizzy fanfare? It feels nice, right? Until, of course, you mention it today and some wide-eyed whippersnapper squints at you and says, "Huh? What? Never heard of it."

But don't let that get to you. Those kiddos don't know what they're missing. And plenty of us do remember when the old-school 1970s drinks were dang good. So, grab your car-bonated keys and join us as we take a sweet, sparkling trip down memory lane. We're diving deep into the drinks that may have faded from store shelves, but still live rent-free in our hearts and memories, and to us, will always be the real OG gulps.