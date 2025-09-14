13 Retro Foods That Completely Flopped

Food history is littered with bold experiments that went horribly wrong. For every Oreo or Big Mac that won over taste buds worldwide, there are a dozen misfires that probably seemed genius in the boardroom but just never clicked with consumers. The 1980s and 1990s in particular produced some of the strangest culinary detours, as companies chased novelty, color, and quirk to stand out in crowded supermarkets.

Sometimes, the products were simply ahead of their time. Other times, the ideas were baffling from the start. And then there are those foods that launched with hype, only to collapse under the weight of their own weirdness once people actually tasted them. Yet even in failure, some of these flops became legends. They are remembered not for stellar flavor, but for the confusion, controversy, and even comedy that ensued after their arrival. Here are 13 of the most unforgettable epic food fails that show how even billion-dollar corporations can totally misjudge what people are willing to eat or drink, much less buy.